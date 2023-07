There’s an energy drink currently on the market with the caffeine equivalent of six Coke cans, or 2.5 Red Bulls. That would be quite the caffeine buzz for your average adult — but the influencer-backed Prime Energy drinks are marketed to kids and teens. Now the FDA is looking into Prime. Dr. Protibha Sanyal with IU Health joined Angela in the studio to share more about the effects these drinks can have on kids and teens.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction