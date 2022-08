Want to catch some of the best riders on two wheels in action? The Ironman National is back this Saturday at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville.

The pro motocross event promises lots of high-octane racing for long-time fans and beginners to the sport.

Tim Cotter is the event director of the Ironman National. He joined FOX59 this morning to talk about how the race plays a crucial role in the battle for the championship.

You can find more information about the event here.