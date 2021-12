INDIANAPOLIS- The most dangerous eight seconds in sports.

Professional Bull Riding’s premiere is back in the circle city for the first time in more than a decade.

Professional bull riders are heading into the ring at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Our very own Fanchon Stinger will have her bulls competing in Saturday’s competition.

Tickets are almost sold out, but you can tune into to watch on CBS sports Network at 8 p.m.