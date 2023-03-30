In July 2018, a law went into effect in Indiana allowing prosecutors to charge someone who delivers a controlled substance to a person who ends up dying with a level one felony. Since then, Delaware County prosecutors have led the way in the state when it comes to going after drug dealers for those overdose deaths.

Delaware County’s Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Zach Craig joined Daniel from Muncie during the morning show. He prosecutors all of the county’s overdose deaths. For more information, click here.