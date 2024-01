Ahead of National Bobblehead Day on January 7th, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a series of officially licensed Purdue Boilermakers Vintage Bobbleheads featuring Purdue’s iconic Boilermaker designs. Chris Peludat is Purdue’s Associate Athletics Director for marketing and fan experience. He joins the show with details! You can get your hands on your very own online while supplies last.

