Purdue’s new president is busy settling into his new role. Mung Chiang took over from Mitch Daniels on January 1, 2023, making him the 13th president of the university since it was founded in 1869. However, Chiang is not new to Purdue. He previously served as Purdue’s dean of the College of Engineering. He joined Angela to discuss his first few months as president, as well as some exciting news for the university.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction