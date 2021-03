WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As you know, Purdue is the only Indiana basketball team to make the NCAA men’s tournament. And the university has another important distinction.

Mackey Arena will host both “First Four” and “First Round” games. It takes a lot of work to transform Mackey into an NCAA host site.

We talk to Katie Egloff, assistant athletics director for event management. For more information, head to their website.