Purdue’s All-American Marching Band is headed to Ireland. They leave tomorrow, to take part in the world-famous St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin.

It’s a huge honor to represent Indiana, and it’s actually the third time Purdue has been invited to take part.

Purdue Gold Girl, Emily Cowette and trumpet player, Heather Isaacs, joined FOX59 this morning from West Lafayette to share their excitement ahead of the trip.