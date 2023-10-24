DeAndra Dycus is no stranger to gun violence. In 2014, her son was struck by a stray bullet while at a birthday party. That bullet hit the honor roll student and star athlete in the head, nearly killing him at the age of 13. While helping her son recover, DeAndra created the non-profit group Purpose 4 My Pain. The group is hosting the Beautiful Resilience: Sneakers and Pearls Gala this weekend. DeAndra joined Zach in the studio to share more about the event. For more information, click here.

