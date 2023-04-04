An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday, March 30 while delivering pizza. IMPD tells us they do not have any suspects in the armed carjacking of Steve Flynn. Now, his family is speaking out, to try and get someone to come forward with the tip that will find the person who was so callous. Kevin Flynn is Steve’s cousin and joined Angela on the red couch.

If you saw something that can help IMPD solve Steve’s case, you’re asked to contact IMPD Detective Shue at 317-327-3475 or you can remain anonymous and call 317-262-TIPS.

