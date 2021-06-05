Quadruple shooting leaves 2 men dead, 2 others stable near Northside Bar & Grill

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and sent two others to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of N. Shadeland Ave around 2 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police arrived on scene to find four victims who had been shot, including one who had died in the parking lot near the Northside Bar & Grill. Three other victims were transported to the hospital. A second male was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

This story is still developing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.