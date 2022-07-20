Parents, are you busy getting your kids ready to head back to school? Some schools on balanced calendars start as early as next week, while many other school districts head back the first week of August.

But before the first day of school, many parents are invited into the classrooms to meet their children’s teachers. If you’ve got younger children, you may be wondering how best to take advantage of that initial interaction.

Lindsey Catellier, a veteran educator and fourth-grade teacher at Reagan Elementary School in Brownsburg, shares what kind of questions you should be prepared to ask.