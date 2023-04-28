INDIANAPOLIS – Do you know what “repointing” bricks means? By definition, it consists of “removing a portion of the deteriorated mortar and redoing the joints with new mortar.” Doing that basically stops water filtration through the mortar and behind the brick wall. In the most extreme cases, it can save the wall from collapsing or just bulging out. It’s also just plain unattractive to have missing or crumbling mortar between your bricks.

The back wall of my house had about a dozen areas that were missing mortar or had cracks. It was only on the areas near or below the windows, so it was likely caused by water getting behind the bricks because of a bad job sealing the gap between the windows and bricks. Before we talk about fixing the mortar, let’s fix the likely cause. I bought a very flexible polyurethane called Big Stretch to fill the gaps between the windows and the bricks. Most reviews show it’s better than outdoor caulk or silicone as it flexes and doesn’t harden and eventually crack.

First I had to remove the old sealant with different scraping tools, such as a razor, or a screwdriver or putty knife. Then using a caulking gun, I liberally applied the new sealant into the gap, touching both the brick and window frame. If the gap is deep, fill it in with backer rod first. It’s just an inexpensive roll of ½ to ¾-inch foam that fits into the gap. If you don’t have this, it will take way too much sealant to fill the gap.

Now that the gap around the windows is sealed, it’s time to tackle the missing or cracked mortar. There is a fairly new product that’s in a tube. It’s a Quikrete mortar mix product which is well known for regular mortar mixes. But in this case, there is obviously no water or mixing needed because it’s already in a tube. The tube already has a sturdy 45-degree angle precut for you. The angle helps to spread out the mortar mix into the mortar crack between the bricks.

The Quikrete tube fits into a regular caulking gun that you can get for about $15. You can get cheap guns for as low as $5, but for better control of the flow of the mortar, spend a little more money. Here is one caulking gun example that is popular with professionals and homeowners.

Now it’s time to take the long piece of metal that is attached to the side of the caulking gun and pierce the mortar tube with it, down through the plastic nozzle. I found it’s best to push through a few holes into the tube canister. Unlike with regular caulk, the mortar mix is thicker and comes out better if there are a few holes.

You may want to do this next step of cleaning out your cracked mortar area before poking holes in the Quikrete, but it doesn’t matter that much as the Quikrete won’t dry out in the tube very fast. Either way, you’ll need to scrape out the loose mortar with a screw driver or something else that is pointy and does the trick. Then you can use a brush to remove any of the little pieces. You can also use a blower to help make quick work of the removal process. The reason to remove everything is because you don’t want old mortar in the cracks and you want a good connection between the new mortar and what’s already in there.

After it’s cleaned, you don’t have to spray the brick and mortar area with water as is often the case with mortar mixes. Just pump the new mortar into the holes with the caulk gun and use the angled tube to gently shape and smooth it out. It squeezes out easily and comes out rather pillowy. It has a much more runny consistency than typical mortar mix.

The width of the tube end is designed to fill a full brick joint, that’s about half an inch, so it works great for that. But many areas around my house had cracks too small for the nozzle to get into. In that case, squeeze it in the best you can. I actually put extra mixture on the crack areas and then pushed it in further with my gloved fingers. It will be a bit messy in this case and there will be waste, but the idea is to fill the cracks.

There are a variety of “brick pointing” tools to push in the mortar and smooth it out. Here is a complete kit from the brush to the pointing tools that you probably won’t need, but it shows you what’s available. Most of these things you can buy individually for just a few dollars, just figure out what you want and buy them at a local hardware store or online.

After getting the mortar into the joint or crack, I gently wiped off the excess with a rag, being careful not to remove any of the mortar that’s in the joint or cracks. After about 10 minutes, it gets less runny. That’s when I sprayed water onto the bricks and the mortar areas using a bottle of water. That allowed me to smooth out the mortar more and wipe off extra from the surrounding bricks. Repeat this process until there is no mortar left on the bricks, being careful not to remove the mortar. That is the method I used as the instructions don’t mention much after squirting the mortar in.

The mortar should dry in a day or two. But it can easily take up to a week or even more, if you’re filling a deeper void. You’ll notice it’s rubbery if the void is deep. But it hardens quickly if it’s fairly shallow. The final tip is NOT to fill in certain vertical gaps in the mortar. Some are intentionally put there, and are generally filled with fibrous material. If that’s the case, those are weep holes that are specifically designed to be there. They allow water to run out that gets trapped behind the bricks.