Race Day cocktails

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – For fans looking to enjoy an adult beverage while watching the race, mixologist Jason Foust joins us with some refreshing recipes.

Gallagher 500 Punch

6 oz Angels Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels

1 Seedless Watermelon, cored and juiced

10 oz Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur

1/2 Can Frozen Strawberry Lemonade Concentrate

8 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

6-8 Basil Leaves

6-8 Fresh Strawberries (quartered)

Sparking Wine (or sub Terre Haute Citragenesis Wheat Beer or your favorite Seltzer)

Instructions:

After you core the watermelon, add juice with Angels Envy, Orange Liqueur, Frozen Lemonade, Lemon Juice and basil. Cover and store refrigerated overnight. Upon serving add fresh strawberries and top with Sparkling Wine. Serve over ice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News