Race Day cocktails

INDIANAPOLIS – For fans looking to enjoy an adult beverage while watching the race, mixologist Jason Foust joins us with some refreshing recipes.
Gallagher 500 Punch
6 oz Angels Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels
1 Seedless Watermelon, cored and juiced
10 oz Triple Sec or Orange Liqueur
1/2 Can Frozen Strawberry Lemonade Concentrate
8 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
6-8 Basil Leaves
6-8 Fresh Strawberries (quartered)
Sparking Wine (or sub Terre Haute Citragenesis Wheat Beer or your favorite Seltzer)
Instructions:
After you core the watermelon, add juice with Angels Envy, Orange Liqueur, Frozen Lemonade, Lemon Juice and basil. Cover and store refrigerated overnight. Upon serving add fresh strawberries and top with Sparkling Wine. Serve over ice.