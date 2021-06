TERRE HAUTE–The Hulman George family is synonymous with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500. They managed both for nearly 75 years.

Now the estate of Mary Hulman George is auctioning off a large collection of antiques, including many with ties to auto racing. The auction will be held on June 11-12.

We talk to the estate executor Bill Metzger. For more information, click here.