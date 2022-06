INDIANAPOLIS– The country and the state is seeing an increase of drug overdose deaths, especially from fentanyl which many users don’t even know they’re taking.

The APALD or Association of People Against Lethal Drugs is hosting a rally this week in the fight against the fentanyl epidemic. The rally to spread awareness is nationwide, including here in Marion County.

The parents of two victims who died from fentanyl talk about their fight for change.