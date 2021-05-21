Bottleworks Hotel chef gives race day cookout tips

INDIANAPOLIS–The excitement is building for the Indy 500. If you’re not going to IMS this year, race day is a great day to get out in the backyard and fire up the grill.

We talked to Ricky Hatfield, the executive chef for the Bottleworks Hotel. He gives us some tips on preparing the best backyard cookout for race day as well some recipes. For more information on the Bottleworks district, click here.

Grilled Radicchio, Endive and Grape Salad With Feta and Sweet Soy Vinaigrette

Grilled Radicchio, Endive and Grape Salad With Feta and Sweet Soy Vinaigrette

Ingredients for salad:

1 head radicchio

1 head endive

10 oz. mixed greens

2 oz. feta

1 bunch red grapes

Ingredients for vinaigrette:

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tbsp. molasses

¼ cup rice vinegar

2 tbsp. honey

1 cup olive oil

Directions for salad:

Split and brush one head of radicchio and endive with olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Grill until cooked through. Reserve to cool slightly. While radicchio is chilling, roast grapes in a pan on medium high heat to pick up some caramelization. Reserve to cool. Combine with 10 oz of mixed greens. Build the salad by combining the lettuce, and grapes with enough vinaigrette to coat. Top with feta cheese and serve.

Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes with Orzo Pasta and Feta

Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes with Orzo Pasta and Feta



Ingredients:

4 cups cooked orzo pasta

1 pint Heirloom cherry tomatoes, sliced in halves

1 cucumber, diced

½ small red onion, diced

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. red pepper flakes

¼ cup olive oil

2 oz. crumbled feta

Juice from one lemon

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and reserve in refrigerator for 2 hours and up to 3 days. Serve as you would like.

Grilled Lamb Ribs with Cherry Cola BBQ

Ingredients for ribs:

1 rack lamb ribs

1 can cherry cola

1 cup soy sauce

1 star anise pod

1cinnamon stick

Ingredients for BBQ sauce:

1 1/2 cup favorite BBQ sauce

1 can cherry cola

¾ cup pitted cherries

1 cup braising liquid

Directions for ribs:

Combine ingredients for ribs and braise ribs covered in Dutch oven or oven safe pan. Cook in oven on 300 degrees for 2 1/2 hours or until tender. Reserve in liquid overnight.

Directions for sauce:

Combine all ingredients for sauce in medium sauce pot. Bring to boil and reduce to simmer. Reduce liquid by half until thickened.

Directions to finish:

Heat grill up to medium high heat. Place cooked ribs on grill until heated through. Brush on BBQ sauce to finish.