With temperatures dipping, it’s time to retire the summer cocktails like pina coladas and switch to fall favorites like hot toddies!

Cardinal Spirits in Bloomington has some recipes perfect for the season.

Rum Hot Toddy

1.5 ounces Cardinal Spirits Lake House Spiced Rum

.75 ounce honey

.75 ounce fresh orange juice

.5 ounce fresh lemon juice

2-3 dashes ground allspice

3-4 ounces very hot water

Garnish: orange slice & cinnamon stick

In a mug, combine rum, honey, orange juice, lemon juice, and allspice. Top with hot water, and stir to combine, dissolving the honey. Add garnish.

Rum Maple Old Fashioned

2 ounces Cardinal Spirits Barrel Aged Tiki Rum

.5 ounce high-quality maple syrup

2 dashes angostura bitters

garnish: orange twist

Add rum, maple syrup, and bitters to a mixing glass with ice, and stir well until chilled. Strain into a glass with ice. To garnish, hold the orange twist peel-side down over the cocktail, then pinch the peel to release its oils into the cocktail. Drop the peel into the glass.