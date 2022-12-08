What’s better than one cookie? Two cookies!

Sandwich cookies are a clever way to eat two cookies in one go and with a decadent filling in between.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz is highlighting some tasty sandwich cookies in her annual cookie showcase.

Toffee Almond Salted Caramel Sandwich Cookies

Ingredients for cookies

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour (270 grams)

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

½ teaspoon salt ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

½ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

½ cup vegetable oil

½ teaspoon pure almond extract

1 heaping cup finely chopped Kroger Simple Truth Roasted Salted Almonds (measure after chopping)

1 bag (8 oz.) Heath Bits ‘O Brickle English Toffee Bits

Ingredients for salted caramel filling

2 cans (13.4 oz. each) Nestle Dulce de Leche Caramel

Kroger Private Selection Sea Salt (from grinder) or Kosher salt

Heat oven to 350⁰F. In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cream of tarter and salt together. Set aside. In a large bowl of electric mixer with paddle attachment, cream butter and all three sugars until thoroughly blended, at least 3 minutes. Add egg and beat well. Lightly beat in vegetable oil and almond extract. Gradually add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture and mix just until thoroughly blended. Stir in chopped almonds and toffee bits.

Scoop small bits of dough with a 1 teaspoon size measuring spoon (nearly level) and place on ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. (Kim gets 18 to 20 on every cookie sheet). Bake 8 ½ to 9 minutes, until cookies are lightly golden brown on bottom. Remove to wire cooling racks. Once cookies are cool, spread 1 heaping teaspoon Dulce de Leche caramel on bottoms of half the total cookies. Sprinkle liberally with kosher or coarse salt. Top each filled bottom with remaining cookies. Store in layers in tightly covered containers. Use wax or parchment paper in between layers. Store in a cool place.

Makes about 60 sandwich cookies (120 total small cookies).

Chocolate Cherry Sandwich Cookies

Ingredients for cookies

1 bag (10 oz.) Ghirardelli 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate chips

2 oz. Ghirardelli 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate baking bar (from a 4 oz. bar)

6 Tablespoons Kroger unsalted butter

3 large eggs, room temperature

½ cup very firmly packed light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 bag (12 oz.) Kroger Private Selection or Ghirardelli Semisweet chocolate chips

1 ¼ cups finely chopped Kroger Simple Truth walnuts

Ingredients for cherry buttercream filling

1 pound (4 sticks) Kroger Salted Butter, room temp

1 teaspoon Kroger pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon Kroger pure almond extract

1 bag (2 lb. size) Kroger powdered sugar

4 Tablespoons maraschino cherry juice

1 ½ cup finely chopped maraschino cherries, measured after chopping, then patted dry

Heat oven to 375⁰F. Melt the bittersweet chips, bittersweet baking bar and butter in a double boiler on stovetop, stirring frequently until blended. In a large bowl of electric mixer with paddle attachment, beat eggs and both sugars until thick, about 3 minutes, on medium speed. Add melted chocolate-butter mixture and stir just until blended. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking powder. Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture gradually, beating on medium just until blended. Lightly stir in semisweet chocolate chips and chopped walnuts. Avoid overmixing.

Line all cookie sheets with parchment paper. Using a #100 size cookie scoop, measure out level scoops of cookie batter and place on parchment lined cookie sheet, about 2 inches apart. Bake just until tops are beginning to crack but are still shiny, yet still gooey in center, about 6 minutes (6 ½ minutes max. Cook less than 6 if you want a super gooey cookie, but it may be hard to make sandwich cookies with very soft cookies). Let cookies cool on cookie sheet just 1 minute or so, then remove to wire cooling racks. They will firm up as they cool.

Make cherry buttercream while cookies cool. In a large mixing bowl of electric mixer with paddle attachment, cream butter about 4 to 5 minutes. Add vanilla and almond extracts and mix until blended. Gradually add the powdered sugar, a heaping cup at a time. Add cherry juice in between sugar additions. Mix until everything is blended well. Lightly stir in chopped maraschino cherries. (Store leftover filling/frosting in tightly covered container in refrigerator.)

On the bottom of one-half of the cookies, spread a large amount of cherry frosting. (I like to use a 1A cake decorating tube in a pastry bag to fill cookies.) Top each filled cookie with another cookie. Press lightly. Store cookies in refrigerator (in two layers with wax paper or parchment paper between layers) to keep cherry buttercream from spreading/slightly melting.

*You’ll need 2 jars (16 oz.) each Kroger maraschino cherries (without stems). And you would probably be able to fill the 60 sandwich cookies with just ONE HALF batch of this frosting, but I like to have extra icing on hand just in case.

Makes about 60 sandwich cookies (120 total cookies).

Orange Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Ingredients for cookies

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

2 -3 Tablespoons orange zest

½ teaspoon Kroger pure orange extract

¾ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour (240 grams)

Ingredients for Chocolate Ganache (Make at least 3 hours before baking cookies so it can cool, thicken and be spreadable)

1 cup Kroger heavy cream

1 bag (12 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips

Ingredients for drizzle

12 ounces Kroger or Private Selection semisweet chocolate chips or chunks

In a large mixer bowl with paddle attachment on medium-high speed, beat butter and sugar until light and somewhat fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Add salt, orange zest, orange extract and vanilla extract; beat until thoroughly blended. On low speed, gradually beat in flour, blending and mixing just until incorporated. (Avoid over-beating). Divide cookie dough in half. Shape each half into an 8-inch log. Wrap each log in waxed paper or plastic wrap and place in zippered freezer bag. Refrigerate to chill about 2 hours or until dough is firm enough to slice. (Can be refrigerated overnight or several days.)

Make chocolate ganache while dough chills for 2 hours. Ganache will need to set at room temperature for a couple hours or be refrigerated at least 30 minutes so it’ll thicken and be a spreadable consistency for sandwich cookies. Place 1 cup heavy whipping cream in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Bring almost to a boil but do not let it boil. Once cream is extremely hot, remove pan from heat and add chocolate chips, stirring constantly until it’s thoroughly smooth and blended. Let it set at room temperature to thicken for several hours.

Heat oven to 375⁰F. Cut logs into ¼-inch slices. Place 2-inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, just until cookies barely begin to brown on edges and bottom. Cool on cookie sheet about 30 seconds then transfer to wire cooling racks to cool completely. When cookies are cooled, spread roughly 1 tablespoon or slightly more chocolate ganache on the bottom portion of one-half the cookies. Top with other cookies.

Make drizzle by melting semisweet in double boiler on stove-top or in microwave safe bowls. Stir frequently until thoroughly blended and smooth. Drizzle a little over cookies using a thin icing spatula. Once icing hardens on cookies, store in layers in tightly covered containers. Use wax or parchment paper in between layers. Best to store in cool place.

Makes about 24 to 30 sandwich cookies (48 to 60 total cookies).

Snickerdoodle Cream Cheese Cookies

Ingredients for cookies

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour (330 grams)

2 teaspoons Kroger Private Selection ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

2 stick (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons Kroger pure vanilla extract

Brown Sugar Pecan Cream Cheese Frosting/Filling (recipe below)

Cream Cheese Pecan Frosting/Filling (recipe below)

Ingredients for Cinnamon sugar mixture for rolling

½ cup granulated sugar

3 teaspoons Kroger Private Selection ground cinnamon

In a medium bowl, whisk flour, cinnamon, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl of electric mixer with paddle attachment, beat sugar and butter on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla extract and mix well. Gradually add the flour mixture on low speed, just until well blended. Cover dough and refrigerate two hours until firm (can be made and refrigerated overnight as well.) When you’re ready to bake, heat oven to 375⁰F. In a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon together. Using a #100 scoop, portion out level amounts of dough. Roll each portion into a ball then roll in cinnamon-sugar mixture to coat thoroughly. Place on ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake about 6 minutes, just until cookies have puffed up and are lightly browned on bottoms. Remove cookies to wire cooling racks. Cookies will firm up and flatten as they cool.

Prepare cream cheese pecan frosting and brown sugar cream cheese pecan frosting. Spread a liberal amount of cream cheese/brown sugar cream cheese frosting on bottoms of one-half the total number of cookies. I like to use a 1A tube with pastry bag to fill cookies. Top with remaining cookies, pressing lightly. Refrigerate cookies in airtight containers in layers with parchment paper or wax paper between layers.

Makes about 46 sandwich cookies (92 total snickerdoodle cookies).

Cream Cheese Pecan Frosting/Filling

1 package (8 oz.) Kroger cream cheese, softened to room temperature

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 pound (4 cups or a smidgen more) powdered sugar

1 teaspoon Kroger pure vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups chopped Kroger Simple Truth Roasted Salted Pecans

Add cream cheese and butter to bowl of electric mixer and beat until thoroughly smooth and blended. Add powdered sugar, a little at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla and mix well. Stir in pecans just until blended. Refrigerate leftover icing in tightly covered container.

Makes about 4 cups frosting.

Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting/Filling

1 package (8 oz.) Kroger cream cheese, softened to room temperature

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3 to 3 ¼ cups powdered sugar

1 cup very firmly packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon Kroger pure vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups chopped Kroger Simple Truth Roasted Salted Pecans

Add cream cheese and butter to bowl of electric mixer and beat until thoroughly smooth and blended. Add powdered sugar, a little at a time, beating well after each addition. Add brown sugar and vanilla and mix well. Stir in pecans just until blended. Refrigerate leftover icing in tightly covered container.

Makes about 4 cups frosting.

All recipes by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD