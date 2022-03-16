You can celebrate the luck of the Irish with your skillet on St. Patrick’s Day!

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy is sharing her recipe for corned beef hash — one of her childhood favorites.

Corned beef hash

  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1/2 green bell pepper finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 cups diced corned beef
  • 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 lb. potatoes, diced
  • Olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp. thyme
  • 1/2 tsp. oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. rosemary
  • 1/2 tsp. parsley
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Place potatoes on a large sheet pan.  Drizzle with olive oil and thyme, oregano, rosemary, and parsley.  Season with salt and pepper and roast at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. In a large skillet over medium heat, add butter and allow to melt. Add onion and pepper to pan and cook 3-4 minutes.  Add in garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.  Add in corned beef and Worcestershire followed by potatoes.  Cook together for 3-4 minutes.

*Optional garnishes of fried eggs and Special Sauce (see recipe below)

Special sauce recipe: Combine and mix 1/4 cup mayo, 1 tsp. yellow mustard, 1 Tbsp. BBQ sauce, 1 Tbsp. honey.