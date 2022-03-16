You can celebrate the luck of the Irish with your skillet on St. Patrick’s Day!

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy is sharing her recipe for corned beef hash — one of her childhood favorites.

Corned beef hash

2 Tbsp. butter

1 onion, diced

1/2 green bell pepper finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups diced corned beef

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 lb. potatoes, diced

Olive oil

1/2 tsp. thyme

1/2 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. rosemary

1/2 tsp. parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Place potatoes on a large sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and thyme, oregano, rosemary, and parsley. Season with salt and pepper and roast at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. In a large skillet over medium heat, add butter and allow to melt. Add onion and pepper to pan and cook 3-4 minutes. Add in garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Add in corned beef and Worcestershire followed by potatoes. Cook together for 3-4 minutes.



*Optional garnishes of fried eggs and Special Sauce (see recipe below)

Special sauce recipe: Combine and mix 1/4 cup mayo, 1 tsp. yellow mustard, 1 Tbsp. BBQ sauce, 1 Tbsp. honey.