You can celebrate the luck of the Irish with your skillet on St. Patrick’s Day!
MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy is sharing her recipe for corned beef hash — one of her childhood favorites.
Corned beef hash
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 onion, diced
- 1/2 green bell pepper finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups diced corned beef
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 lb. potatoes, diced
- Olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. thyme
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
- 1/2 tsp. rosemary
- 1/2 tsp. parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
Place potatoes on a large sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and thyme, oregano, rosemary, and parsley. Season with salt and pepper and roast at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. In a large skillet over medium heat, add butter and allow to melt. Add onion and pepper to pan and cook 3-4 minutes. Add in garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Add in corned beef and Worcestershire followed by potatoes. Cook together for 3-4 minutes.
*Optional garnishes of fried eggs and Special Sauce (see recipe below)
Special sauce recipe: Combine and mix 1/4 cup mayo, 1 tsp. yellow mustard, 1 Tbsp. BBQ sauce, 1 Tbsp. honey.