If tacos are on the menu for Cinco de Mayo tonight, you might want to pair them with a festive drink.

St. Elmo mixologist Tyler Gillespie is sharing some fun cocktails that are beyond the traditional margarita.

Purple Pinata

INGREDIENTS:

2oz. Hiatus Blanco Tequila

½ oz. blueberry simple

½ oz. fresh lime juice

Juice from half of a fresh squeezed orange

1 lime slice for garnish

CRAFT:

Fill ice shaker with ice Add all liquid ingredients Shake vigorously Strain over fresh ice into your glass of choice Garnish with lime slice Drink and Enjoy!

Spicy Sunset

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ oz. Mezcal

½ oz. Aperol

½ oz. simple syrup

three slices of jalapeño

1 orange slice

Juice from half of a fresh squeezed lemon

Juice from half of a fresh squeezed orange

CRAFT:

Muddle two jalapeño slices in the ice shaker Fill ice shaker with Ice Add all ingredients Shake vigorously, with a spicy attitude Strain over fresh ice into your glass of choice Garnish with half an orange wheel and jalapeño slice Drink and Enjoy!