If tacos are on the menu for Cinco de Mayo tonight, you might want to pair them with a festive drink.
St. Elmo mixologist Tyler Gillespie is sharing some fun cocktails that are beyond the traditional margarita.
Purple Pinata
INGREDIENTS:
- 2oz. Hiatus Blanco Tequila
- ½ oz. blueberry simple
- ½ oz. fresh lime juice
- Juice from half of a fresh squeezed orange
- 1 lime slice for garnish
CRAFT:
- Fill ice shaker with ice
- Add all liquid ingredients
- Shake vigorously
- Strain over fresh ice into your glass of choice
- Garnish with lime slice
- Drink and Enjoy!
Spicy Sunset
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 ½ oz. Mezcal
- ½ oz. Aperol
- ½ oz. simple syrup
- three slices of jalapeño
- 1 orange slice
- Juice from half of a fresh squeezed lemon
- Juice from half of a fresh squeezed orange
CRAFT:
- Muddle two jalapeño slices in the ice shaker
- Fill ice shaker with Ice
- Add all ingredients
- Shake vigorously, with a spicy attitude
- Strain over fresh ice into your glass of choice
- Garnish with half an orange wheel and jalapeño slice
- Drink and Enjoy!