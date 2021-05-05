Cinco de Mayo cocktails with Tony’s Steakhouse

If you didn’t know, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. For many, it’s a reason to eat their favorite Mexican foods and sip some tequilia.

Tony’s Steakhouse has some drink recipes where tequila is the star.

Classic Margarita

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Luna Azul tequila

3/4 oz. Harley Queen orange liquor

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. simple syrup

Directions

Combine all ingredients. Stir. Enjoy!

Paloma

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Luna Azul reposado tequila

2 oz. grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Squirt grapefruit soda

Directions

Combine tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup. Stir. Top off with splash of Squirt soda.