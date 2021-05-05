Cinco de Mayo cocktails with Tony’s Steakhouse

If you didn’t know, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. For many, it’s a reason to eat their favorite Mexican foods and sip some tequilia.
Tony’s Steakhouse has some drink recipes where tequila is the star.
Classic Margarita
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz. Luna Azul tequila
- 3/4 oz. Harley Queen orange liquor
- 1 oz. fresh lime juice
- 1 oz. simple syrup
Directions
- Combine all ingredients. Stir. Enjoy!
Paloma
Ingredients
1 1/2 oz. Luna Azul reposado tequila
2 oz. grapefruit juice
1/2 oz. lime juice
1/2 oz. simple syrup
Squirt grapefruit soda
Directions
- Combine tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup. Stir.
- Top off with splash of Squirt soda.