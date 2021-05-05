Cinco de Mayo cocktails with Tony’s Steakhouse

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you didn’t know, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. For many, it’s a reason to eat their favorite Mexican foods and sip some tequilia.

Tony’s Steakhouse has some drink recipes where tequila is the star.

Classic Margarita

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 oz. Luna Azul tequila 
  • 3/4 oz. Harley Queen orange liquor 
  • 1 oz. fresh lime juice 
  • 1 oz. simple syrup 

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients. Stir. Enjoy!

Paloma

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Luna Azul reposado tequila

2 oz. grapefruit juice 

1/2 oz. lime juice 

1/2 oz. simple syrup 

Squirt grapefruit soda 

Directions

  1. Combine tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup. Stir.
  2. Top off with splash of Squirt soda.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News