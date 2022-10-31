Evil Apple
- 1.5 ounces El Tesoro Blanco
- 1 ounce Journeyman OCG
- 1 ounce Hot Honey Simple Syrup
- .5 ounce Elderflower.
- 5 ounce Lemon Juice
- Cinnamon Stick
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake vigorously. Pour entire contents (“dirty dump”) into a highball glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Dark Soul
- 2 ounces Charcoal-infused Tito’s Vodka
- 1 ounce Lime Juice
- .5 ounce Real Coconut Cream
- 1 Dehydrated Lime
NOTE: To make charcoal-infused Tito’s vodka, add 2 tablespoons of activated charcoal to full Tito’s bottle and shake very, very well.
Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a highball filled with crushed ice. Garnish with the dehydrated lime.