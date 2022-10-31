Dark Soul and Evil Apple

Evil Apple

1.5 ounces El Tesoro Blanco

1 ounce Journeyman OCG

1 ounce Hot Honey Simple Syrup

.5 ounce Elderflower.

5 ounce Lemon Juice

Cinnamon Stick

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake vigorously. Pour entire contents (“dirty dump”) into a highball glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Dark Soul

2 ounces Charcoal-infused Tito’s Vodka

1 ounce Lime Juice

.5 ounce Real Coconut Cream

1 Dehydrated Lime

NOTE: To make charcoal-infused Tito’s vodka, add 2 tablespoons of activated charcoal to full Tito’s bottle and shake very, very well.

Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a highball filled with crushed ice. Garnish with the dehydrated lime.