Dark Soul and Evil Apple

Evil Apple

  • 1.5 ounces El Tesoro Blanco
  • 1 ounce Journeyman OCG
  • 1 ounce Hot Honey Simple Syrup
  • .5 ounce Elderflower.
  • 5 ounce Lemon Juice
  • Cinnamon Stick 

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake vigorously. Pour entire contents (“dirty dump”) into a highball glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Dark Soul

  • 2 ounces Charcoal-infused Tito’s Vodka
  • 1 ounce Lime Juice
  • .5 ounce Real Coconut Cream
  • 1 Dehydrated Lime

NOTE: To make charcoal-infused Tito’s vodka, add 2 tablespoons of activated charcoal to full Tito’s bottle and shake very, very well.

Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a highball filled with crushed ice. Garnish with the dehydrated lime. 