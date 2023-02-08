If you need to lower your blood pressure, a little “DASH” will do. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is a flexible and easy eating plan for optimal heart health (and maybe even weight loss.)

Dietitian Kim Galeaz shares some DASH-friendly recipes.

Baked Oatmeal with Dried Fruits and Nuts

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

3 cups Kroger old-fashioned oats

½ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 ½ to 3 teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup dried fruit (Kim loves golden raisins and dried cranberries)*

¾ cup chopped Kroger Simple Truth walnuts**

3 cups 1% milk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon pure almond extract

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Spray an 8-inch (2 quart) square glass baking dish with vegetable cooking spray. Set aside.

In a small bowl, microwave butter until melted. Set aside to cool slightly while you prep other ingredients. In a large bowl, mix oats, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Stir in dried fruits and walnuts. In another large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla and almond extracts and slightly cooled melted butter.

Add liquid mixture to oat mixture and stir just until blended; avoid over-mixing. Bake 50 to 55 minutes, or until center has just a hint of liquid. (It will firm up as it cools.) Serve warm. Can be refrigerated and enjoyed for several days. Simply reheat portion in microwave. Makes 6 large servings or 8 medium servings.

*Use any favorite dried fruit combination like raisins, dried cherries, dates, figs. Chop into raisin-size pieces if necessary. **Use any favorite nut like almonds, pecans, pistachios, peanuts, macadamia nuts.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Hearty Minestrone

2 cups cooked Kroger whole grain rotini

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or vegetable oil

2 cups finely diced onion

2 cups diced carrot (about ¼ to ½-inch pieces)

2 cups diced celery (about ¼ to ½-inch pieces)

8 ounces (1/2 pound) lean ground beef (Kroger Private Selection 90/10 ground beef)

4 garlic cloves, finely minced

3 Tablespoons tomato paste

8 cups Kroger 50% less sodium beef broth (2 quarts)*

2 cans (15 oz. each) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

2 large bay leaves

¾ to 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning

1 teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 clamshell container (6 oz.) Kroger Baby Spinach Leaves

Shaved, shredded or grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

While water boils and rotini cooks, you can prep all fresh vegetables. (Cook rotini about 1 to 1 ½ minutes less than package directions so it stays firm when added to soup.) Set rotini aside to cool.

In a large Dutch oven (at least 5 quarts) over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, carrot and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until they just begin to soften, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add ground beef, garlic, salt and pepper and cook until beef is browned, breaking it into crumbles while stirring. Stir in tomato paste, beef broth, diced tomatoes and all spices/seasonings. Increase heat to high, and bring to boil.

Once boiling, lower heat to simmer and cook uncovered for about 20 to 30 minutes, until vegetables are tender. Stir in cooked rotini, cannellini beans and baby spinach leaves and heat a couple more minutes until spinach has wilted and beans and pasta are hot. *This is a hearty thicker soup, so add a little more beef broth if you prefer a thinner soup.) Enjoy hot with Parmesan cheese if desired.

Makes about 16 cups (8 servings of 2 cups each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD