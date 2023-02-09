If there is any day to indulge in a sweet treat, why not make it Valentine’s Day?

Chef Kat Weathers is sharing some yummy recipes perfect for breakfast and dessert!

Strawberries & Cream Pastry Hearts

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed according to package directions

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 Tablespoons seedless strawberry jam

1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1/2 cup thinly sliced strawberries

1 egg yolk whisked with 1 tablespoon water for egg wash

Sparkling sugar for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix together cream cheese, strawberry jam, and vanilla bean paste until

smooth. Transfer to a piping bag.

Using a 3-inch heart cookie cutter, cut puff pastry into heart shapes. Place pastry hearts on

a parchment-lined sheet tray. Using a slightly smaller heart shape cutter, score the inside of

each heart about a third inch from the edge being careful to not cut through the bottom of

the puff pastry.

Pipe about 1/2 Tablespoon of the strawberry cream cheese mixture to the center of each

heart. With an offset spatula or the back of a spoon, spread the cream cheese out just to

the scored edge. Top with 3-4 slices of strawberries.

Using a small pastry brush, brush egg wash on the edge of the pastry. Sprinkle the edges

with sparking sugar.

Bake on the bottom rack of the oven for 14-16 minutes until the edges are golden brown.

Remove from oven, cool, and enjoy

Individual Triple Chocolate No-Bake Cheesecake Trifles

Servings: 8

Dark Chocolate Cookie Crust ingredients:

24 dark chocolate Oreo cookies

4 Tablespoons butter, melted

White Chocolate Cheesecake Filling ingredients:

24 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon vanilla bean paste

11 ounces white chocolate chips

8 ounces of homemade whipped topping

Pinch salt

Homemade Whipped Topping ingredients:

8 ounces heavy cream

1 tablespoon instant vanilla pudding mix

2 teaspoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

Pinch of salt

Milk chocolate shavings for top

To make the crust:

In a food processor, pulse cookies into fine crumbs. Add melted butter. Pulse until

combined.

In an 8-ounce rocks glass, add about 1/4 cup of cookie crumbs to the bottom of each glass.

Press down to evenly cover the bottom of each glass. Refrigerate while making the filling.

To make the whipped topping and cheesecake filling:

In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip together the heavy cream, vanilla pudding

mix, powdered sugar, vanilla bean paste, and a pinch of salt on medium-high speed for

about 3-5 minutes until the whipped cream forms stiff peaks. Transfer to a bowl and set

aside.

Using the same stand mixer bowl switch to the paddle attachment. On medium speed, mix

together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla for about 3-5 minutes or until smooth

and creamy.

In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave white chocolate chips for one minute. Stir and

continue to microwave in 15-second intervals until all the chocolate is smooth and melted,

stirring between each interval.

With the mixer on medium-low speed, steadily pour the melted white chocolate into the

cream cheese mixture. Blend until smooth.

Fold in the homemade whipped topping until combined.

Pour about 1/2 cup of the cheesecake mixture on top of the cookie crust in each glass. Chill

in the refrigerator for 2-4 hours.

Top with milk chocolate shavings before serving.