Divvy in Carmel shares whipped feta, taco meat recipes

WHIPPED FETA

Store in refrigerator.

Ingredients

4 cups crumbled feta

8 oz cream cheese

1/8 cup olive oil

1/8 cup heavy cream

Directions

Cut the cream cheese up in small to medium cubes

Place all in the stand mixer and mix with paddle until smooth.

Serving Suggestions

Drizzle Chilean olive oil & top with diced cucumbers

Serve with favorite bread

Taco Meat

Ingredients

2 lbs. ground chuck

3 T butter

4 medium onions, pureed

3 green peppers, pureed

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 ½ T chili powder

2 t. cumin seed

½ t. salt

¼ t. black pepper

1 t. paprika

2 (1 lb. cans) tomato, pureed

1 (6oz can) tomato paste

1 (11 oz. can) condensed beef broth

2 beef bouillon cubes

1 crumbled bay leaf

Directions

1. Saute the beef in a large skillet. Drain fat.

2. In the same skillet, melt the butter and saute the onion, pepper and garlic for 5 minutes till softened.

3. Add in spices; saute another 5 minutes.

4. Put all in crockpot with the rest of the ingredients and stir well till blended.

5. Cook on high for 3 hours.

Can freeze in small portions for later meals!

Serving Suggestions

Cut taco shells into quarters and fry in oil (big chips are easier to layer)

Favorite toppings: sour cream, lettuce, shredded extra sharp cheese, tomatoes, taco sauce, green olives