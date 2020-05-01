Divvy in Carmel shares whipped feta, taco meat recipes

WHIPPED FETA
Store in refrigerator.
Ingredients
4 cups crumbled feta
8 oz cream cheese
1/8 cup olive oil
1/8 cup heavy cream
Directions
Cut the cream cheese up in small to medium cubes
Place all in the stand mixer and mix with paddle until smooth.
Serving Suggestions
Drizzle Chilean olive oil & top with diced cucumbers
Serve with favorite bread
Taco Meat
Ingredients
2 lbs. ground chuck
3 T butter
4 medium onions, pureed
3 green peppers, pureed
3 cloves garlic, crushed
2 ½ T chili powder
2 t. cumin seed
½ t. salt
¼ t. black pepper
1 t. paprika
2 (1 lb. cans) tomato, pureed
1 (6oz can) tomato paste
1 (11 oz. can) condensed beef broth
2 beef bouillon cubes
1 crumbled bay leaf
Directions
1. Saute the beef in a large skillet. Drain fat.
2. In the same skillet, melt the butter and saute the onion, pepper and garlic for 5 minutes till softened.
3. Add in spices; saute another 5 minutes.
4. Put all in crockpot with the rest of the ingredients and stir well till blended.
5. Cook on high for 3 hours.
Can freeze in small portions for later meals!
Serving Suggestions
Cut taco shells into quarters and fry in oil (big chips are easier to layer)
Favorite toppings: sour cream, lettuce, shredded extra sharp cheese, tomatoes, taco sauce, green olives