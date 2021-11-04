Elevated Thanksgiving side dish with MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy

Thanksgiving sides can often be the highlight of the holiday feast. Stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and mashed potatoes are all classics, but sometimes it’s appealing to offer something a bit more sophisticated.

MasterChef winner and Fishers resident Kelsey Murphy is sharing a recipe for an elevated side dish that will impress your guests this Thanksgiving.

Hasselback Butternut Squash with Maple Sage Butter and Bacon Crumble

Photo provided by Kelsey Murphy

2 Butternut Squash

1 stick room temperature butter

3T Maple Syrup

1T Sage

1/4 tsp salt

1/2c Panko bread crumbs

4-5 slices bacon

1 sprig rosemary

1/4c toasted walnuts, chopped

Slice butternut squash lengthwise, remove seeds and use vegetable peeler to remove skins. Coat with olive oil and season with salt and pepper and sheet pan. Roast in oven at 400° for 10 minutes to slightly soften.

Remove from oven and slice crossways into butternut squash with sharp knife being sure not to cut all the way through. Slices should be about a quarter inch apart.

Mix butter, maple syrup, sage, salt together in bowl. Spread half of butter mixture over sliced butternut squash and return to oven for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven and add remaining butter mixture and bake five more minutes until squash is soft.

Sliced bacon into small lardons. In large skillet cook bacon until crisp. Add panko, walnuts, rosemary, and salt and pepper and sauté until breadcrumbs are toasted.

Top butternut squash with breadcrumb mixture and serve.