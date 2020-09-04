Enjoy the Kentucky Derby with these cocktails from Jeptha Creed Distillery

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Like most things, the Kentucky Derby is a little different this year due to the pandemic. After being delayed, it will run at Churchill Downs Saturday with no fans in attendance.

But fans can still get a taste of the Kentucky Derby thanks to watch parties and cocktails from Jeptha Creed Distillery.

Jeptha Creed Derby Cocktails featured in the segment

Mint Julep

  • 2 oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon
  • 1 oz Simple Syrup
  • Mint Sprigs

Muddle mint leaves with simple syrup and crushed ice, pour in bourbon stir add additional crushed ice. Garnish with mint leaves

Oaks Lily Cocktail

  • 1 oz Jeptha Creed Original Vodka
  • ½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup fresh
  • 3 oz Cranberry Juice
  • Splash of Orange Liqueur

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake until cold, strain into a tall glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and blackberry skewer.

Bluegrass Belle

  • 2 oz Jeptha Creed Blueberry Flavored Vodka
  • 1 oz Mint Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 2 Mint Sprig

Top with Lemon Lime sparkling

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin and muddle mint sprig. Add ice to shaker and shake vigorously. Strain shaker into a tall glass with ice and then top with lemon lime sparkling. Give a gentle stir and garnish with mint sprig.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News