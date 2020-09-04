Enjoy the Kentucky Derby with these cocktails from Jeptha Creed Distillery

Like most things, the Kentucky Derby is a little different this year due to the pandemic. After being delayed, it will run at Churchill Downs Saturday with no fans in attendance.

But fans can still get a taste of the Kentucky Derby thanks to watch parties and cocktails from Jeptha Creed Distillery.

Jeptha Creed Derby Cocktails featured in the segment

Mint Julep

2 oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon

1 oz Simple Syrup

Mint Sprigs

Muddle mint leaves with simple syrup and crushed ice, pour in bourbon stir add additional crushed ice. Garnish with mint leaves

Oaks Lily Cocktail

1 oz Jeptha Creed Original Vodka

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup fresh

3 oz Cranberry Juice

Splash of Orange Liqueur

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake until cold, strain into a tall glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge and blackberry skewer.

Bluegrass Belle

2 oz Jeptha Creed Blueberry Flavored Vodka

1 oz Mint Simple Syrup

1 oz Lime Juice

2 Mint Sprig

Top with Lemon Lime sparkling

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin and muddle mint sprig. Add ice to shaker and shake vigorously. Strain shaker into a tall glass with ice and then top with lemon lime sparkling. Give a gentle stir and garnish with mint sprig.