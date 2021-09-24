Fall cocktails with Cardinal Spirits

Cooling temperatures and colorful leaves are all signs of fall you can see and and feel out your window, but the season may also bring some changes to your bar cart and/or liquor cabinet.

The crisp air may encourage you to pick up a glass of whiskey. Cardinal Spirits in Bloomington offers several whiskeys and is toasting the new season with some fall-appropriate recipes.

Provided by Cardinal Spirits

Gold Rush

2 ounces Cardinal Spirits Straight Rye Whiskey

3/4 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce honey syrup (recipe follows)

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice; shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over one large cube of ice.

For the Honey Syrup: Combine 1 cup of honey and 1/3 cup water in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally, until the honey has dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool before using. Store in refrigerator.

Bourbon Maple Cider

Provided by Cardinal Spirits

2 ounces Cardinal Spirits Straight Bourbon Whiskey

.75 ounce maple syrup

.75 ounce lemon juice

Apple cider, to taste

cinnamon stick and apple slice, for garnish

Add bourbon, maple syrup and lemon juice to a shaker filled with ice; shake well. Strain into a glass filled with ice, then top with apple cider. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and apple slice.

Amaro Negroni

Provided by Cardinal Spirits

1 oz Cardinal Spirits Standard Dry Gin

.75 oz Aperol

.5 oz Cardinal Spirits La Boîte American Amaro

.5 oz sweet vermouth

Garnish: orange peel

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice; stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Add garnish.