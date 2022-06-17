Father’s Day is Sunday.

Maybe you’d like to toast your dad with a special cocktail or two.

If that’s the case, Jeptha Creed has some recipes perfect for pops.

Bro-mosa

2 oz. Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon

2 Dashes of Walnut bitters

1 ½ oz Orange Juice with pulp

Whole orange for orange peel and sliced triangles

Luxardo Cherry

Large Ice cubes

Add Bourbon, Bitters, and Orange slice in a mixing glass. Muddle orange slice. Place large ice cube in mixing glass then add Orange Juice. Use a spoon to stir the cocktail gentle to combine. Put another large ice cube in serving glass then slightly strain ensure some pulp enters serving glass. Garnish with orange peel (carved into long tie) or sliced triangles with luxardo cherry (as a bowtie).

Lost at “C”

2 oz. Jeptha Creed Cinnamon Moonshine Whiskey

2 Dashes of Cocoa Bitters

2 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

Dad’s Root Beer or Dad’s Diet Root Beer

Whipped cream

Luxardo Cherry

Mint Sprig (Garnish)

Fill chilled fountain style glass with 2 scoops of ice cream. Add bitters and Jeptha Creed Cinnamon over ice cream. Top with choice of Dad’s Root Beer slowly with a few stirs as slowly pouring. Garnish with whipped cream, mint sprig and luxardo cherry (optional).