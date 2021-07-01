Fourth of July cocktails with Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Hard Truth Distilling Co. is hoping you get into the patriotic spirt this Fourth of July by sipping on some of their spirits.

Ian McCabe, mixologist-at-large for Hard Truth, shared some festive recipes for Independence Day.

Whiz-Bang Julep

Ingredients

2 oz. Hard Truth Indiana Rye

1/2 oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

3 mint leaves

4 watermelon chunks or pieces (about golf ball-sized)

Soda water

Directions

In a rocks glass muddle mint leaves, watermelon, and Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum until well-mixed. Add Hard Truth’s Indiana Rye and ice then stir. Top with a splash of soda and enjoy.

Cherry Sparkler

Ingredients

2 oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. cherry juice

Soda water

Directions

In a tall glass, combine Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, lime juice, and cherry juice then stir. Top with ice and soda water. Enjoy!