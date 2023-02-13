There’s no better way to celebrate your girlfriends than with a toast on Galentine’s Day!

Hard Truth Distilling is sharing some recipes perfect for girls’ night.

Sweet Fire Bloody Mary

Ingredients: 

  • 2 oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
  • 4 oz. Big Woods Bloody Mary Mix
  • 1 oz. Lime juice
  • 2 Jalapeño slices
  • 2 dashes Celery bitters
  • 1 dash Black pepper
  • Seasoned rimmer mix*, for rim
  • Celery stick, jalapeño slice, and peperoncini picked together, to garnish

CRAFT: 

  1. Rim collins glass with rimmer mix. Set aside.
  2. Add cinnamon vodka, bloody Mary mix, lime juice, jalapeño slices, bitters, and black pepper to ice-filled bar shaker.
  3. Cover, and shake to chill.
  4. Pour shaker contents into prepared glass, then place garnish pick across the top of the glass, and serve.

*Seasoned rimmer mix:
Combine equal parts sugar, salt, chili powder, and paprika.

Pineapple coconut mimosa

Ingredients:

  • 1½ oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
  • 2 oz. Pineapple juice
  • Champagne or sparkling white wine, to top
  • Pineapple slice, to garnish 

CRAFT:

  1. Add toasted coconut rum and juice to a chilled Champagne flute, then top with sparkling wine.
  2. Place pineapple slice on edge of glass to garnish, and serve.