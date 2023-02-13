There’s no better way to celebrate your girlfriends than with a toast on Galentine’s Day!

Hard Truth Distilling is sharing some recipes perfect for girls’ night.

Sweet Fire Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

2 oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka

4 oz. Big Woods Bloody Mary Mix

1 oz. Lime juice

2 Jalapeño slices

2 dashes Celery bitters

1 dash Black pepper

Seasoned rimmer mix*, for rim

Celery stick, jalapeño slice, and peperoncini picked together, to garnish

CRAFT:

Rim collins glass with rimmer mix. Set aside. Add cinnamon vodka, bloody Mary mix, lime juice, jalapeño slices, bitters, and black pepper to ice-filled bar shaker. Cover, and shake to chill. Pour shaker contents into prepared glass, then place garnish pick across the top of the glass, and serve.

*Seasoned rimmer mix:

Combine equal parts sugar, salt, chili powder, and paprika.

Pineapple coconut mimosa

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

2 oz. Pineapple juice

Champagne or sparkling white wine, to top

Pineapple slice, to garnish

CRAFT:

Add toasted coconut rum and juice to a chilled Champagne flute, then top with sparkling wine. Place pineapple slice on edge of glass to garnish, and serve.