There’s no better way to celebrate your girlfriends than with a toast on Galentine’s Day!
Hard Truth Distilling is sharing some recipes perfect for girls’ night.
Sweet Fire Bloody Mary
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
- 4 oz. Big Woods Bloody Mary Mix
- 1 oz. Lime juice
- 2 Jalapeño slices
- 2 dashes Celery bitters
- 1 dash Black pepper
- Seasoned rimmer mix*, for rim
- Celery stick, jalapeño slice, and peperoncini picked together, to garnish
CRAFT:
- Rim collins glass with rimmer mix. Set aside.
- Add cinnamon vodka, bloody Mary mix, lime juice, jalapeño slices, bitters, and black pepper to ice-filled bar shaker.
- Cover, and shake to chill.
- Pour shaker contents into prepared glass, then place garnish pick across the top of the glass, and serve.
*Seasoned rimmer mix:
Combine equal parts sugar, salt, chili powder, and paprika.
Pineapple coconut mimosa
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
- 2 oz. Pineapple juice
- Champagne or sparkling white wine, to top
- Pineapple slice, to garnish
CRAFT:
- Add toasted coconut rum and juice to a chilled Champagne flute, then top with sparkling wine.
- Place pineapple slice on edge of glass to garnish, and serve.