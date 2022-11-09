Still making your way through a stash of Halloween candy?
MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy has some sweet ideas on how to incorporate those treats into something even grander.
Swedish Fish Meatballs
- 14 oz. package frozen meatballs (fully cooked)
- 24 oz. BBQ sauce
- 1 cup Swedish fish
Place in crock pot on high until fish have melted (about 2 hours). Keep on warm for serving.
*Can also be made with marinara sauce.
No-churn candy ice cream
- 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream (cold)
- 2 cups favorite candy, chopped
Whisk condensed milk, vanilla, and salt together in a bowl. In stand mixer with whisk attachment or with hand mixer, mix heavy cream on high until stiff peaks (about 2 minutes).
Gently fold whipped cream until milk mixture. Place ice cream base in loaf pan or any desired pan and freeze for 2 hours. Add in mix ins and return to freezer for 3 more hours.
Chocolate-covered peanut butter banana bites
- 2 bananas
- 12 bite size Reese’s cups
- 12 toothpicks
- 12 oz. semisweet chocolate
- 1 Tbsp. coconut oil or shortening
Slice bananas into 12 equal segments. Top each banana with Reese’s. Put toothpick through Reese’s and banana and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze 30 minutes.
In microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate and coconut oil or shortening together by heating for 30 seconds at a time stirring after each until melted.
Dip frozen bananas in chocolate and return to lined cookie sheet. Return to freezer for 30 minutes. Enjoy immediately or store in freezer for 2 weeks.