Still making your way through a stash of Halloween candy?

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy has some sweet ideas on how to incorporate those treats into something even grander.

Swedish Fish Meatballs

14 oz. package frozen meatballs (fully cooked)

24 oz. BBQ sauce

1 cup Swedish fish

Place in crock pot on high until fish have melted (about 2 hours). Keep on warm for serving.

*Can also be made with marinara sauce.

No-churn candy ice cream

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. salt

2 cups heavy whipping cream (cold)

2 cups favorite candy, chopped

Whisk condensed milk, vanilla, and salt together in a bowl. In stand mixer with whisk attachment or with hand mixer, mix heavy cream on high until stiff peaks (about 2 minutes).

Gently fold whipped cream until milk mixture. Place ice cream base in loaf pan or any desired pan and freeze for 2 hours. Add in mix ins and return to freezer for 3 more hours.

Chocolate-covered peanut butter banana bites

2 bananas

12 bite size Reese’s cups

12 toothpicks

12 oz. semisweet chocolate

1 Tbsp. coconut oil or shortening

Slice bananas into 12 equal segments. Top each banana with Reese’s. Put toothpick through Reese’s and banana and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze 30 minutes.

In microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate and coconut oil or shortening together by heating for 30 seconds at a time stirring after each until melted.

Dip frozen bananas in chocolate and return to lined cookie sheet. Return to freezer for 30 minutes. Enjoy immediately or store in freezer for 2 weeks.