His Place Eatery shares garlic rosemary chicken recipe

Picture of Garlic Rosemary Chicken courtesy of His Place Eatery

Ingredients 

1 lbs butter – room temperature

2 cups Italian dressing

1.50 oz fresh rosemary – ground in coffee grinder

2 Tbsp  minced garlic

1 Tbsp house-chicken seasoning

1 cup chicken broth 

Whole Chicken 

Cooking instructions

  1. Mix butter, Italian dressing, fresh rosemary and minced garlic together to create garlic rosemary butter
  2. Cut whole chicken in half
  3. Loosen skin from breast and thigh areas
  4. Add about 1 cup of chicken broth to a pan.
  5. Put 2 Tbsp of butter mixture into the pan with broth.
  6. Put 1 Tbsp of butter mixture under the skin at the breast and thigh.  Press down on the skin to spread mixture over the entire area.
  7. Melt about ½ cup of the butter mixture and brush it over chicken.
  8. Very lightly sprinkle house chicken seasoning over chicken.
  9. Bake chicken on 275 degrees for 1 hour
  10. after 1 hour turn temp to 350 and bake another 10 minutes to brown and crisp skin. 

