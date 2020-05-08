His Place Eatery shares garlic rosemary chicken recipe

Ingredients
1 lbs butter – room temperature
2 cups Italian dressing
1.50 oz fresh rosemary – ground in coffee grinder
2 Tbsp minced garlic
1 Tbsp house-chicken seasoning
1 cup chicken broth
Whole Chicken
Cooking instructions
- Mix butter, Italian dressing, fresh rosemary and minced garlic together to create garlic rosemary butter
- Cut whole chicken in half
- Loosen skin from breast and thigh areas
- Add about 1 cup of chicken broth to a pan.
- Put 2 Tbsp of butter mixture into the pan with broth.
- Put 1 Tbsp of butter mixture under the skin at the breast and thigh. Press down on the skin to spread mixture over the entire area.
- Melt about ½ cup of the butter mixture and brush it over chicken.
- Very lightly sprinkle house chicken seasoning over chicken.
- Bake chicken on 275 degrees for 1 hour
- after 1 hour turn temp to 350 and bake another 10 minutes to brown and crisp skin.