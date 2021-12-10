Holiday treats with Kim Galeaz: Customize homemade bark

It’s that time of year when we embrace our inner baker! If you’re someone who is a bit intimidated by using anything other than a box mix, then bark is a nice alternative.

The candy treat is fairly easy and works great as a gift.

Registered dietitian Kim Galeaz shares four ways you can customize your own bark.

Toffee Almond Bark

1 bag (8 ounces) Bits O’ Brickle Heath pieces (roughly a heaping 1 1/3 cups)

1 1/3 cups Kroger Simple Truth Roasted Salted Almonds, coarsely chopped

1 ½ pounds (24 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips or bars

Line a rimmed 18×13-inch sheet pan with foil and set aside. Toss toffee bits and chopped almonds in a bowl and set aside. Melt chocolate in double-boiler on stovetop or in microwave. When thoroughly smooth and melted, stir in ½ to ¾ cup toffee-almond mixture. Pour melted mixture onto sheet pan and spread to about ¼-inch thickness. Top with remaining toffee-nut mixture and press very lightly so pieces will cool/harden in chocolate. Chill at room temperature or in refrigerator until completely set and hard. Break into pieces and enjoy. Store in tightly covered container in cool location. Makes 24-36 servings.

Better Than Fruitcake Bark

1 cup favorite nuts, coarsely chopped (Kim loves pecans and pistachios)

1 2/3 cups favorite mix of dried fruits (Kim loves dried tart cherries, dates and pineapple)

Optional: heaping ½ cup very finely diced crystallized ginger

1 ½ pounds (24 ounces) Private Selection Dark Chocolate Chunks (62% cacao) or Bittersweet chocolate chips or bars (60% cacao)

Line a rimmed 18×13-inch sheet pan with foil and set aside. Toss chopped nuts and dried fruit (and crystallized ginger if using) in a bowl and set aside. Melt chocolate in double-boiler on stovetop or in microwave. When thoroughly smooth and melted, stir in ½ to ¾ cup fruit-nut mixture. Pour melted mixture onto sheet pan and spread to about ¼-inch thickness. Top with remaining fruit-nut mixture and press very lightly so pieces will cool/harden in chocolate. Chill at room temperature or in refrigerator until completely set and hard. Break into pieces and enjoy. Store in tightly covered container in cool location. Makes 24-36 servings.

Coffee House Bark

1 1/2 to 2 cups espresso coffee beans (Kim prefers around 1 ½ cups total)

4 – 6 ounces Private Selection White Chocolate Chips

1 ½ pounds (24 ounces) Kroger Milk Chocolate Chips

Line a rimmed 18×13-inch sheet pan with foil and set aside. Crush about ½ cup of the coffee beans and set aside. Melt milk chocolate and white chocolate in SEPARATE double-boilers on stovetop or in microwave. When milk chocolate is thoroughly smooth and melted, stir in about 1/3 cup whole espresso beans and all of the crushed coffee beans. Pour melted milk-chocolate mixture onto sheet pan and spread to about ¼-inch thickness. Top with remaining whole espresso beans and press very lightly so beans will cool/harden in chocolate. Drizzle desired amount of melted white chocolate over entire bark area. Chill at room temperature or in refrigerator until completely set and hard. Break into pieces and enjoy. Store in tightly covered container in cool location. Makes 24-36 servings.

Peppermint Bark

2 cups coarsely crushed peppermint candy canes

1 pound (16 ounces) Kroger or Private Selection Semisweet Chocolate Chips

8 ounces Private Selection White Chocolate Chips

Line a rimmed 18×13-inch sheet pan with foil and set aside. Melt semisweet chocolate and white chocolate in SEPARATE double-boilers on stovetop or in microwave. When semisweet chocolate is thoroughly smooth and melted, stir in ½ to ¾ cup crushed candy canes. Pour this melted mixture onto sheet pan and spread to about ¼-inch thickness. Top with remaining crushed candy canes and press very lightly so pieces will cool/harden in chocolate. Chill at room temperature or in refrigerator until completely set and hard. Break into pieces and enjoy. Store in tightly covered container in cool location. Makes 24-36 servings.

All recipes by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD.