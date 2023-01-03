It may sound intimidating, but homemade pasta sauce can be easy.
MasterChef winner and local chef Kelsey Murphy is sharing her recipe with FOX59.
Easy Homemade Pasta Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 yellow onion, finely diced
- 2-3 cloves garlic, minced
- pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 Tbsp tomato paste
- 2 28-oz. cans whole peeled tomatoes (san Marzano style)
- 1/4 cup fresh basil
- 2 Tbsp granulated sugar (or desired sweetener)
Directions
- In large stock pot heat 2 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook 2-3 minutes. Add in garlic followed by red pepper flakes, oregano, and salt. Cook 1-2 minutes more.
- Add in tomato paste and allow this to cook for 1 minute.
- Finally add in whole peeled tomatoes and basil. Using a wooden spoon break up the whole tomatoes just a little. No need to smash them completely. They will break up more on their own during cooking.
- Allow sauce to cook uncovered on low for 1-2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes or so.
- At the end of cooking add in 2 Tbsp. sugar and stir. Taste sauce to adjust seasoning. An additional 1-2 tsp. of salt may be needed!