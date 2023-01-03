It may sound intimidating, but homemade pasta sauce can be easy.

MasterChef winner and local chef Kelsey Murphy is sharing her recipe with FOX59.

Easy Homemade Pasta Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 yellow onion, finely diced
  • 2-3 cloves garlic, minced
  • pinch crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 28-oz. cans whole peeled tomatoes (san Marzano style)
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil
  • 2 Tbsp granulated sugar (or desired sweetener)

Directions

  1. In large stock pot heat 2 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook 2-3 minutes. Add in garlic followed by red pepper flakes, oregano, and salt. Cook 1-2 minutes more.
  2. Add in tomato paste and allow this to cook for 1 minute.
  3. Finally add in whole peeled tomatoes and basil. Using a wooden spoon break up the whole tomatoes just a little. No need to smash them completely. They will break up more on their own during cooking.
  4. Allow sauce to cook uncovered on low for 1-2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes or so.
  5. At the end of cooking add in 2 Tbsp. sugar and stir. Taste sauce to adjust seasoning. An additional 1-2 tsp. of salt may be needed!