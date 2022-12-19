Mulled wine is a drink that becomes popular during the holiday season.

Certified sommelier and Martha Stewart wine writer Sarah Tracey shares a mulled wine recipe that will wow guests at your next holiday party (plus make your house smell great!)

“Simple Holiday Mulled Wine” feat. Erath Pinot Noir

Ingredients:

1 bottle Erath Pinot Noir

1/4 cup Bourbon

3-4 whole cloves

3 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise

1/4 cup light brown cane sugar

1 orange, sliced

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a pan over medium heat until boiling Reduce heat and cook for 5 minutes Pour into your glass and garnish with an orange slice and star of anise (6 servings)

More of Tracey’s wine suggestions for this holiday season

https://www.14hands.com/ – 14 Hands Unicorn Bubbles Cans

https://www.ste-michelle.com – Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Chardonnay

https://www.elicit.wine – INTRINSIC Red Blend

https://www.erath.com – Erath Pinot Noir