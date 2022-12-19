Mulled wine is a drink that becomes popular during the holiday season.
Certified sommelier and Martha Stewart wine writer Sarah Tracey shares a mulled wine recipe that will wow guests at your next holiday party (plus make your house smell great!)
“Simple Holiday Mulled Wine” feat. Erath Pinot Noir
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Erath Pinot Noir
- 1/4 cup Bourbon
- 3-4 whole cloves
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 2 star anise
- 1/4 cup light brown cane sugar
- 1 orange, sliced
Method:
- Combine all ingredients into a pan over medium heat until boiling
- Reduce heat and cook for 5 minutes
- Pour into your glass and garnish with an orange slice and star of anise (6 servings)
More of Tracey’s wine suggestions for this holiday season
- https://www.14hands.com/ – 14 Hands Unicorn Bubbles Cans
- https://www.ste-michelle.com – Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Chardonnay
- https://www.elicit.wine – INTRINSIC Red Blend
- https://www.erath.com – Erath Pinot Noir