Mulled wine is a drink that becomes popular during the holiday season.

Certified sommelier and Martha Stewart wine writer Sarah Tracey shares a mulled wine recipe that will wow guests at your next holiday party (plus make your house smell great!)

“Simple Holiday Mulled Wine” feat. Erath Pinot Noir 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 bottle Erath Pinot Noir 
  • 1/4 cup Bourbon  
  • 3-4 whole cloves 
  • 3 cinnamon sticks 
  • 2 star anise 
  • 1/4 cup light brown cane sugar 
  • 1 orange, sliced 

Method: 

  1. Combine all ingredients into a pan over medium heat until boiling 
  2. Reduce heat and cook for 5 minutes 
  3. Pour into your glass and garnish with an orange slice and star of anise (6 servings) 

More of Tracey’s wine suggestions for this holiday season