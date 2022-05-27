The last time mixologist Tyler Gillespie visited the FOX59 studio, his enthusiasm for his craft was more than one glass could handle.

But we’re not ones to cry about broken glass, so we invited him back to concoct cocktails perfect for the Indy 500, including an Indianapolis take on a classic.

The St. Elmo Sidecar

1 oz. St. Elmo Whiskey

1 oz. Grand Marnier

1 oz. Lemon juice

1. Add all ingredients into shaker with ice, shake

2. Strain into ice filled tumbler

3. Garnish with charred lemon wheels

4. Enjoy! (victory lane not included)

The Elmo Cola

2 oz. St. Elmo Whiskey

Bottle of cola

2 Luxardo Maraschino cherries

1. Fill rocks glass with ice.

2. Add 2oz St. Elmo Whiskey.

3. Fill glass with cola

4. Garnish with cherries