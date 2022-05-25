Watching all those IndyCars circle the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track over and over again can make you work up an appetite.

MasterChef winner and Fishers resident Kelsey Murphy has created a few recipes you can serve at an Indy 500 party.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

1 package of mini rolls such as Kings Hawaiian

2 cups shredded chicken

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

1/4 cup ranch

6 slices cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded cheese

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 Tbsp. dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. buffalo sauce

1 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. dried parsley

Chopped green onion



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch together. Take rolls and slice the entire load in half. Place bottom half in a greased baking dish. On bottom half place slices of cheddar cheese and top that with chicken mixture. Finally top chicken with shredded cheese of your choice. Place on top bun. Mix together butter, mustard, buffalo sauce, onion powder and dried parsley. Pour over buns and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Cover with foil. Place in oven covered for 10 minutes. Remove foil and continue to cook for an additional 5-10 minutes until cheese is melted and tops are slightly toasted. Remove from oven and serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Breakfast Burrito

8 slices bacon

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1/2 yellow onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup black beans

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. butter

8 large eggs

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 avocado, sliced

4 10 in. flour tortillas

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place bacon on rimmed baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes or until crisp. Remove from oven and place bacon on paper towel lined plate.

Heat a medium saute pan over medium heat. Add onions and bell pepper. Saute for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add in black beans and salt and pepper and cook for 1 minute more. Place the veggie mixture into separate bowl.

Return saute pan to stove over medium low heat. Add 2 Tbsp. butter and allow to melt. Add in eggs and scramble using rubber spatula. When eggs are about half way cooked add cheese, cilantro, and salt and finish cooking eggs.

To assemble burritos, heat tortillas quickly over stove or in microwave to make more pliable. On from half of tortilla layer eggs, bacon, veggies, and avocado. Roll over tightly then fold in sides and finish rolling burrito.

You can eat these a number of ways. If eating immediately, either enjoy as is, or you can return the burrito to the saute pan and toast on all sides. These can also be enjoyed later by wrapping in foil and bringing them on the go!