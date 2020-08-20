Indy 500 watch party cocktails with Hard Truth Hills

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Photos courtesy of Hard Truth Hills

CHERRY CHECKERED FLAG

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
  • 1 oz. Lime Juice
  • 3 Maraschino Cherries for muddling
  • Soda Water
  • 1 Lime Wedge for garnish
  • Maraschino Cherry for garnish

CRAFT

  1. Muddle Maraschino cherries in tall Collins glass.
  2. Add Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Lime Juice, and ice; stir for eight seconds.
  3. Add more ice and top with Soda Water
  4. Garnish with skewered lime wedge and Maraschino cherry. Enjoy!

SNAKE PIT PUNCH

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 Cups Hard Truth Gin
  • 1 Cup Fresh Lemon Juice
  • ½ Cup Simple Syrup
  • 1 750ml Bottle of Champagne
  • Orange & Lemon Wheels for Garnish

CRAFT

  1. Combine all Gin, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup in a large punch bowl and stir.
  2. Add sufficient ice to chill the liquid.
  3. Add Champagne
  4. Place orange and lemon wheels in the punch to garnish. Enjoy!

SLINGSHOT JULEP

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 oz. Hard Truth Sipes’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • 1 oz. Ginger Liqueur
  • 1 oz. Triple Sec
  • 1 Sugar Cube
  • 5 Mint Leaves

CRAFT

  1. Muddle 4 Mint leafs and Sugar Cube in a mixing beaker.
  2. Add all liquid ingredients and ice; stir for 8 seconds.
  3. Single strain over crushed ice in a rocks glass.
  4. Garnish with expressed Mint Leaf. Enjoy!

