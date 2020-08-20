Indy 500 watch party cocktails with Hard Truth Hills

CHERRY CHECKERED FLAG
INGREDIENTS
- 2 oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
- 1 oz. Lime Juice
- 3 Maraschino Cherries for muddling
- Soda Water
- 1 Lime Wedge for garnish
- Maraschino Cherry for garnish
CRAFT
- Muddle Maraschino cherries in tall Collins glass.
- Add Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, Lime Juice, and ice; stir for eight seconds.
- Add more ice and top with Soda Water
- Garnish with skewered lime wedge and Maraschino cherry. Enjoy!
SNAKE PIT PUNCH
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Cups Hard Truth Gin
- 1 Cup Fresh Lemon Juice
- ½ Cup Simple Syrup
- 1 750ml Bottle of Champagne
- Orange & Lemon Wheels for Garnish
CRAFT
- Combine all Gin, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup in a large punch bowl and stir.
- Add sufficient ice to chill the liquid.
- Add Champagne
- Place orange and lemon wheels in the punch to garnish. Enjoy!
SLINGSHOT JULEP
INGREDIENTS
- 2 oz. Hard Truth Sipes’ Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 1 oz. Ginger Liqueur
- 1 oz. Triple Sec
- 1 Sugar Cube
- 5 Mint Leaves
CRAFT
- Muddle 4 Mint leafs and Sugar Cube in a mixing beaker.
- Add all liquid ingredients and ice; stir for 8 seconds.
- Single strain over crushed ice in a rocks glass.
- Garnish with expressed Mint Leaf. Enjoy!