Irish cocktails with Hard Truth Distilling

If you want to make your St. Patrick’s Day a little extra festive with some cocktails, Hard Truth Distilling has some recipes that may bring you some luck!

Irish Wolfhound

Irish Wolfhound cocktail, courtesy of Hard Truth Distilling.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. McCabe’s Irish Whiskey
  • 1/2 oz. Lime juice
  • 2 Luxardo cherries
  • Ginger beer, to top
  • Lime slice, to garnish

Directions

1. Add Luxardo cherries to mixing beaker; muddle.
2. Add McCabe’s Irish Whiskey and lime juice to beaker, then fill beaker with ice, and stir.
3. Single strain into ice-filled collins glass, and top with ginger beer. 4. Add lime slice to rim of glass to garnish. 

McCabe’s and Ginger

McCabe’s and Ginger cocktail, courtesy of Hard Truth Distilling.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. McCabe’s Irish Whiskey
  • 6 oz. Ginger ale
  • 1⁄2 oz. Lemon juice
  • Lemon peel ribbon, to garnish

Directions

1. Add McCabe’s and lemon juice to ice-filled Collins glass.
2. Top with ginger ale.
3. Wrap lemon peel ribbon around interior of the glass to garnish. Sláinte!

