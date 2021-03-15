Irish cocktails with Hard Truth Distilling

If you want to make your St. Patrick’s Day a little extra festive with some cocktails, Hard Truth Distilling has some recipes that may bring you some luck!
Irish Wolfhound
Ingredients
- 2 oz. McCabe’s Irish Whiskey
- 1/2 oz. Lime juice
- 2 Luxardo cherries
- Ginger beer, to top
- Lime slice, to garnish
Directions
1. Add Luxardo cherries to mixing beaker; muddle.
2. Add McCabe’s Irish Whiskey and lime juice to beaker, then fill beaker with ice, and stir.
3. Single strain into ice-filled collins glass, and top with ginger beer. 4. Add lime slice to rim of glass to garnish.
McCabe’s and Ginger
Ingredients
- 2 oz. McCabe’s Irish Whiskey
- 6 oz. Ginger ale
- 1⁄2 oz. Lemon juice
- Lemon peel ribbon, to garnish
Directions
1. Add McCabe’s and lemon juice to ice-filled Collins glass.
2. Top with ginger ale.
3. Wrap lemon peel ribbon around interior of the glass to garnish. Sláinte!