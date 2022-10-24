Chocolate Sunday is a decadent event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association that will include interactive chocolate stations, signature cocktails, a specially-curated brunch, auction, and an impact speaker.
Jeptha Creed has created cocktails in honor of the event.
Mole Mary
- 1.5 oz. Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka
- 2 Dashes of Bitter cube Chipotle Cacao Bitters
- 4 oz. Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix
Add Vodka, Bitters and Bloody Mary mix in a shaker with ice. Shake until shaker becomes cold. Pour all contents into pint glass. Serve and Enjoy!
Morning Perk
- 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka
- 2 Dashes of Cocoa Bitters
- 1 oz. Cold Brew Coffee Unsweetened
- ½ oz. Dark Crème de Cacao Liqueur
- ½ oz. Irish Cream
- Chocolate shavings (Garnish)
- Coffee Beans (Garnish)
Add Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka and all other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans and chocolate shavings, if desired.
Blue Pearl
- 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka
- ½ oz. White Crème de Cacao Liqueur
- ½ oz. Triple Sec
- ½ oz. Lime Juice
- ½ oz. Vanilla
- ½ oz. White Chocolate Syrup
- Fresh Blueberries (Garnish)
Add Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka and all other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with blueberries.