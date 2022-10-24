Chocolate Sunday is a decadent event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association that will include interactive chocolate stations, signature cocktails, a specially-curated brunch, auction, and an impact speaker.

Jeptha Creed has created cocktails in honor of the event.

Mole Mary

1.5 oz. Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka

2 Dashes of Bitter cube Chipotle Cacao Bitters

4 oz. Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix

Add Vodka, Bitters and Bloody Mary mix in a shaker with ice. Shake until shaker becomes cold. Pour all contents into pint glass. Serve and Enjoy!

Morning Perk

2 oz. Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka

2 Dashes of Cocoa Bitters

1 oz. Cold Brew Coffee Unsweetened

½ oz. Dark Crème de Cacao Liqueur

½ oz. Irish Cream

Chocolate shavings (Garnish)

Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Add Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka and all other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans and chocolate shavings, if desired.

Blue Pearl

2 oz. Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka

½ oz. White Crème de Cacao Liqueur

½ oz. Triple Sec

½ oz. Lime Juice

½ oz. Vanilla

½ oz. White Chocolate Syrup

Fresh Blueberries (Garnish)

Add Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka and all other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with blueberries.