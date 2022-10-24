Chocolate Sunday is a decadent event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association that will include interactive chocolate stations, signature cocktails, a specially-curated brunch, auction, and an impact speaker.

Jeptha Creed has created cocktails in honor of the event.

Mole Mary

  • 1.5 oz. Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka
  • 2 Dashes of Bitter cube Chipotle Cacao Bitters
  • 4 oz. Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix

Add Vodka, Bitters and Bloody Mary mix in a shaker with ice. Shake until shaker becomes cold. Pour all contents into pint glass. Serve and Enjoy!

Morning Perk

  • 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka
  • 2 Dashes of Cocoa Bitters
  • 1 oz. Cold Brew Coffee Unsweetened
  • ½ oz. Dark Crème de Cacao Liqueur
  • ½ oz. Irish Cream
  • Chocolate shavings (Garnish)
  • Coffee Beans (Garnish)

Add Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka and all other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans and chocolate shavings, if desired.

Blue Pearl

  • 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka
  • ½ oz. White Crème de Cacao Liqueur
  • ½ oz. Triple Sec
  • ½ oz. Lime Juice
  • ½ oz. Vanilla
  • ½ oz. White Chocolate Syrup
  • Fresh Blueberries (Garnish)

Add Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka and all other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with blueberries.