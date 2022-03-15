St. Paddy’s Day is this Thursday, and if you want to celebrate with something a little fancier than green beer — Jeptha Creed has you covered.

The distillery’s Mike Stone is sharing some Irish-themed cocktail recipes that will hopefully bring you a little luck.

Mint to Be Irish

2 oz. Jeptha Creed Original Vodka

1 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. lime juice

8 – 10 mint leaves

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Mint sprig, to garnish

Crushed ice

Combine mint leaves and simple syrup in a tall glass and muddle gently. Add vodka and lime juice, fill glass with crushed ice. Give it a few quick stirs then top with bitters. Garnish with mint sprig.

A Dublin Drop

¾ oz. Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Whiskey

¾ oz. Irish cream

4 oz. Guinness Stout

2 oz. plastic shot cup

Fill pint glass with Guinness Stout. In a shot glass, combine Jeptha Creed Whiskey and Irish Cream. Once the foam has subsided a bit drop the shot glass into the beer glass. Drink immediately! (Before the cream has had a chance to curdle).