St. Paddy’s Day is this Thursday, and if you want to celebrate with something a little fancier than green beer — Jeptha Creed has you covered.

The distillery’s Mike Stone is sharing some Irish-themed cocktail recipes that will hopefully bring you a little luck.

Mint to Be Irish

  • 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Original Vodka
  • 1 oz. simple syrup
  • 1 oz. lime juice
  • 8 – 10 mint leaves
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • Mint sprig, to garnish
  • Crushed ice

Combine mint leaves and simple syrup in a tall glass and muddle gently. Add vodka and lime juice, fill glass with crushed ice. Give it a few quick stirs then top with bitters. Garnish with mint sprig.

A Dublin Drop

  • ¾ oz. Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Whiskey
  • ¾ oz. Irish cream
  • 4 oz. Guinness Stout
  • 2 oz. plastic shot cup

Fill pint glass with Guinness Stout. In a shot glass, combine Jeptha Creed Whiskey and Irish Cream. Once the foam has subsided a bit drop the shot glass into the beer glass. Drink immediately! (Before the cream has had a chance to curdle).