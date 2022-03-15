St. Paddy’s Day is this Thursday, and if you want to celebrate with something a little fancier than green beer — Jeptha Creed has you covered.
The distillery’s Mike Stone is sharing some Irish-themed cocktail recipes that will hopefully bring you a little luck.
Mint to Be Irish
- 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Original Vodka
- 1 oz. simple syrup
- 1 oz. lime juice
- 8 – 10 mint leaves
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- Mint sprig, to garnish
- Crushed ice
Combine mint leaves and simple syrup in a tall glass and muddle gently. Add vodka and lime juice, fill glass with crushed ice. Give it a few quick stirs then top with bitters. Garnish with mint sprig.
A Dublin Drop
- ¾ oz. Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Whiskey
- ¾ oz. Irish cream
- 4 oz. Guinness Stout
- 2 oz. plastic shot cup
Fill pint glass with Guinness Stout. In a shot glass, combine Jeptha Creed Whiskey and Irish Cream. Once the foam has subsided a bit drop the shot glass into the beer glass. Drink immediately! (Before the cream has had a chance to curdle).