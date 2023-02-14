Toast to your sweetheart with a cocktail this Valentine’s Day.

Jeptha Creed is sharing how you can be your own bartender.

Cupid Cuddle

  • 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Bourbon
  • ¼ oz. Crème de Cacao Dark
  • ¼ oz. Dark Chocolate Sauce
  • ½ oz. Cherry Juice
  • ½ oz. Maple Syrup
  • Fresh Cherries with stems
  • Chocolate shell topping
  • Ice

Chill rocks glass then dip rim in chocolate shell topping. Combine Jeptha Creed Bourbon, Crème de Cacao Dark, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Cherry Juice, and Maple Syrup in a shaker with ice. Stir until chill. Strain over ice in a glass. Garnish with cherry. Serve.

Bee My Valentine

  • 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Honey Vodka
  • ½ oz. Elderflower Liqueur
  • ½ oz. Cointreau or Triple Sec
  • ½ oz. Lemon Juice
  • Sliced Strawberries
  • Lemon peel
  • ½ oz. White chocolate sauce
  • Ice

Fill serving glass first with sliced strawberries at bottom of glass then add ice on top. Combine Jeptha Creed Vodka, Elderflower, Cointreau/Triple Sec and Lemon Juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain in a chilled glass. Cover top with slice strawberries. Cut and shape Lemon peel and a strawberry into shape of heart using garnish cocktail pick to hold its shape. Drizzle white chocolate sauce over top the cocktail.