Toast to your sweetheart with a cocktail this Valentine’s Day.
Jeptha Creed is sharing how you can be your own bartender.
Cupid Cuddle
- 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Bourbon
- ¼ oz. Crème de Cacao Dark
- ¼ oz. Dark Chocolate Sauce
- ½ oz. Cherry Juice
- ½ oz. Maple Syrup
- Fresh Cherries with stems
- Chocolate shell topping
- Ice
Chill rocks glass then dip rim in chocolate shell topping. Combine Jeptha Creed Bourbon, Crème de Cacao Dark, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Cherry Juice, and Maple Syrup in a shaker with ice. Stir until chill. Strain over ice in a glass. Garnish with cherry. Serve.
Bee My Valentine
- 2 oz. Jeptha Creed Honey Vodka
- ½ oz. Elderflower Liqueur
- ½ oz. Cointreau or Triple Sec
- ½ oz. Lemon Juice
- Sliced Strawberries
- Lemon peel
- ½ oz. White chocolate sauce
- Ice
Fill serving glass first with sliced strawberries at bottom of glass then add ice on top. Combine Jeptha Creed Vodka, Elderflower, Cointreau/Triple Sec and Lemon Juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain in a chilled glass. Cover top with slice strawberries. Cut and shape Lemon peel and a strawberry into shape of heart using garnish cocktail pick to hold its shape. Drizzle white chocolate sauce over top the cocktail.