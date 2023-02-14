Toast to your sweetheart with a cocktail this Valentine’s Day.

Jeptha Creed is sharing how you can be your own bartender.

Cupid Cuddle

2 oz. Jeptha Creed Bourbon

¼ oz. Crème de Cacao Dark

¼ oz. Dark Chocolate Sauce

½ oz. Cherry Juice

½ oz. Maple Syrup

Fresh Cherries with stems

Chocolate shell topping

Ice

Chill rocks glass then dip rim in chocolate shell topping. Combine Jeptha Creed Bourbon, Crème de Cacao Dark, Dark Chocolate Sauce, Cherry Juice, and Maple Syrup in a shaker with ice. Stir until chill. Strain over ice in a glass. Garnish with cherry. Serve.

Bee My Valentine

2 oz. Jeptha Creed Honey Vodka

½ oz. Elderflower Liqueur

½ oz. Cointreau or Triple Sec

½ oz. Lemon Juice

Sliced Strawberries

Lemon peel

½ oz. White chocolate sauce

Ice

Fill serving glass first with sliced strawberries at bottom of glass then add ice on top. Combine Jeptha Creed Vodka, Elderflower, Cointreau/Triple Sec and Lemon Juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain in a chilled glass. Cover top with slice strawberries. Cut and shape Lemon peel and a strawberry into shape of heart using garnish cocktail pick to hold its shape. Drizzle white chocolate sauce over top the cocktail.