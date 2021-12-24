Jeptha Creed creates holiday cocktails

Jeptha Creed creates two holiday-inspired cocktails.

It’s a bit nutty!

1 part Jeptha Creed Bottle in Bond Rye Bourbon

other options – Jeptha Creed Cinnamon Whiskey or Jeptha Creed Paw Paw Brandy

½ part Rivulet Pecan Liqueur

4 parts Nonalcoholic Egg nog

Candied Bourbon Pecans

Single serving: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Stir several times until mixed well then strain into mug or glass to serve. Rim glass or top with Candied Bourbon Pecans. Garnish with cinnamon stick.

Large Batch: Stir in proper sized container then allow time to chill in refrigerator. Tip * keep chilled without watering down use sealed food storage bag with ice.

Candied Bourbon Pecans

1 Egg White

2 Pounds pecan halves

½ cup Jeptha Creed Bourbon

¼ cup 100% Pure Maple Syrup

1 teaspoon Vanilla

½ cup Sugar

¼ cup Light Brown Sugar

2 tablespoons Ground Cinnamon

½ teaspoon Ground Nutmeg

2 teaspoons salt

Combine all ingredients except for the bourbon in a pan. Heat and stir ingredients then begin to pour in the pecans. Continue to stir while cooking coating all the pecans until shiny. Now add bourbon and continue to stir in coating all pecans. Move pecans from hot pan to large cooling tray. Candied Bourbon Pecans become cooled then enjoy.

Mistletoe Kiss

· 2 oz Jeptha Creed Original Vodka

· ½ oz Combier Triple Sec

· 1 oz Cranberry Simple Syrup

· ½ oz Lemon Juice

· Rosemary sprig

· Fresh Cranberries

Add Vodka, Triple Sec, Cranberry simple syrup and Lemon Juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Rim portion of a chilled martini glass with crushed peppermint. Strain shaken and chilled mix from shaker into martini glass. Garnish with rosemary sprig and cranberry then serve.