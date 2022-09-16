Each week, the FOX59 Morning News team will reveal some of their favorite gameday recipes. This week, FOX59 reporter Justin Kollar is sharing his Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip.
Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients
- Dry ranch packets
- 4 boneless buffalo chicken breasts
- 4 strips of bacon
- 8 ounces of cream cheese
- 1/2 cup of sour cream
- 1/2 cup of mayo
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup of buffalo sauce
- 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup of mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup of blue cheese
Instructions
- Season chicken with dry ranch
- Preheat smoker to 350°
- Cook for about 25-30 minutes
- Cook bacon strips separately
- Mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, 2 tsp dry ranch, salt, buffalo sauce, cheeses in a bowl
- Shred chicken and crumble bacon and mix into a bowl
- Put mixture into smoker, cook for 20-30 minutes
- Serve with chips