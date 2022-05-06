Thousands of people will attend the Kentucky Derby, and even more will be watching.

Mint Julep

While those at Churchill Downs may be sipping on mint juleps trackside, viewers at home can drink some tasty bourbon-based cocktails as well.

Jeptha Creed shows us how it’s done.

Traditional Mint Julep

2oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon

.75oz Mint Simple Syrup

2 dashes Molasses bitters

2 Mint Sprigs

Crushed Ice

Add simple syrup and mint leaves to a glass. Muddle leaves until they break down. Fill glass with crushed ice, and then pour in the bourbon. Use a spoon to stir the cocktail gentle to combine. Top with more crushed ice. Garnish with mint sprig.

RIDER’S UP!

2 oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon

½ oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Combier Triple Sec

½ oz Sweet Vermouth

Lemon Peel

Luxardo Cherries

Add ice to large glass craft or tin shaker. Pour Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Triple Sec and Sweet Vermouth with the ice. Stir with a tall spoon until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Rub lemon peel around rim. Garnish with lemon peel and cherry.