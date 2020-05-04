Kids and dad cook and bake for Mother’s Day

Dad and kids: Are you cooking breakfast, lunch, dinner or a decadent dessert for mom this Sunday? You’ll undoubtedly be in the kitchen whipping up something because a recent survey found that over half of Americans (54%) are cooking more and almost half (46%) are baking more during this time. Dietitian Kim Galeaz has a few easy ideas to make mom happy.

Lemon Blueberry Whole Grain Pancakes

1¾ cups white whole wheat flour (Kroger or King Arthur)

2¼ cups Kroger quick-cooking oats, uncooked

1/3 cup very firmly packed brown sugar

2¼ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Zest from 1 large lemon (at least 1 ½ teaspoons)

2 ½ cups buttermilk or whole milk*

3 large eggs

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 ½ cups fresh blueberries**

Whisk flour, oats, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and lemon zest together in a large bowl. Add milk, eggs, vegetable oil, vanilla and lemon juice and stir just until combined. Lightly stir in blueberries. Avoid over-mixing. Pour ¼-cup portions of batter on hot greased griddle or skillet. Cook until bubbles form on tops, flip and cook until other side is browned and done. Enjoy immediately with favorite toppings. *Add a smidgen more milk/buttermilk if you think batter needs it.

**If you want these pancakes to have even more blueberries, add a couple to the top of each pancake when you portion the batter on the griddle/skillet. Makes about 20 – 24 small pancakes.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Walnut Parmesan Rosemary Scuffins

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups Kroger or King Arthur white whole-wheat flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons very finely minced fresh rosemary

½ cup (1 stick) Kroger unsalted butter, softened only 10 minutes

1 2/3 cups chopped, toasted walnuts

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese (Kim prefers grating her own with

Private Selection Parmesan Cheese Wedges)

1 cup whole milk, plus a little extra for brushing tops

1 large egg

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat twelve standard (2½-inch) muffin cups with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and rosemary. Cut in butter with a pastry cutter until mixture is crumbly. Lightly stir in walnuts and Parmesan cheese with a fork. In a separate small bowl, whisk milk and egg together. Make a well in center of flour-nut-cheese mixture, stir in liquid mixture with a fork. Blend just until all ingredients are moistened. Avoid over-mixing. You’ll have unincorporated flour on bottom of bowl, so stop mixing with fork, and “knead” with hands” in bowl, grabbing all shaggy pieces on bottom into dough “ball.” Batter will be very thick, more like scone dough. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, dividing evenly and filling full. Brush tops with a little whole milk to help them brown. Bake 20 – 22 minutes or until tops are slightly golden and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve immediately. Or store in tightly covered container at room temperature if you’ll be enjoying in the next couple days. Can be frozen in Ziploc freezer bags also. Makes 12 scuffins.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD