With the costs of many foods on the rise, a lot of Americans are getting serious about finding ways to spend less money at the grocery store.

Dietitian Kim Galeaz shares some tips to help you maximize your food dollars, cut food waste and STILL eat healthy.

A big way you can do that is through using more canned, frozen and dried foods, as well as stretching your meat by adding beans and veggies to the menu.

She’s sharing a prime example of how to do that with her Fiesta Taco Filling recipe.

Kim’s Fiesta Beef Taco Filling

1 pound extra lean ground beef (90% lean, 10% fat)

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 very large garlic clove, very finely minced

1 can (15. 25 oz.) Kroger black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger sweet corn kernels, drained

1 can (7 oz.) Kroger diced green chili peppers, drained

1 ½ teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (depending on your preferred heat level)

4 to 6 drops hot pepper sauce (your preference)

Optional additional toppings: shredded lettuce, baby spinach leaves, Kroger Mexican blend shredded cheese, Kroger tomatillo sauce, Kroger salsa, diced avocado

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef, onions and garlic until beef is browned and onions are soft. Add beans, diced tomatoes, corn, green chilies, cumin, chili powder, crushed red pepper and hot pepper sauce. Cook until everything is thoroughly hot. Serve in flour or corn tortillas, taco boats or taco shells, over rice or as nacho topping. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Use within 3 to 4 days. Makes about 6 cups Fiesta Beef Filling.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD