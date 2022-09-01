Labor Day is one of the last opportunities to host people outside in warm temperatures.
Big J’s Catering is sharing some recipe ideas that will impress your guests.
BBQ Chicken Pineapple Bowl
Ingredients:
- 1 pineapple
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, chopped
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- Sauce (ingredients below)
Ingredients for sauce:
- 1 cup orange juice
- 1/2 stick butter
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 1 cup ketchup
- 2 Tbsp. honey
Grilled Lemon Butter Salmon
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb. salmon cut into two pieces
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- Sauce (ingredients below)
Ingredients for sauce:
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp, fresh dill
