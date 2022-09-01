Labor Day is one of the last opportunities to host people outside in warm temperatures.

Big J’s Catering is sharing some recipe ideas that will impress your guests.

BBQ Chicken Pineapple Bowl

Ingredients:

1 pineapple

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, chopped

2 cups cooked rice

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Sauce (ingredients below)

Ingredients for sauce:

1 cup orange juice

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white vinegar

1 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. honey

Grilled Lemon Butter Salmon

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. salmon cut into two pieces

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Sauce (ingredients below)

Ingredients for sauce:

1/4 cup dry white wine

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

4 Tbsp. butter

1 clove garlic, minced

1 Tbsp, fresh dill

Watch the video above for instructions!